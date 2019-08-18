Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

IJS traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

