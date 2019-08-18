Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,018,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,849 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 242,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 299,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

