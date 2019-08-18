Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

