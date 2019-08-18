Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $75.64. 3,137,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

