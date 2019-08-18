Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,464 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,103,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 146,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 896,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,903 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 5,234,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.