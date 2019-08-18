Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 7,291 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sun Communities by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,642. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

