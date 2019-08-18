Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

VGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 212,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.