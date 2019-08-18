Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 39,680 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of 1-800-Flowers.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $233,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,125 in the last 90 days. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

