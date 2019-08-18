Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 447,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,422. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

