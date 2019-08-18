Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.