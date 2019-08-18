Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 332,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,494. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

