Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 88.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83,235 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 72.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 30.3% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI remained flat at $$11.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,189. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

