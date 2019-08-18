Landmark Bank Purchases 139 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Landmark Bank grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.6% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76. The company has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

