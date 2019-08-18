Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,625. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $123,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 777,212 shares of company stock worth $15,013,995. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.