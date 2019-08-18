Kolion Hits Market Cap of $801,077.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Kolion token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00007716 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kolion has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Kolion has a total market cap of $801,077.00 and approximately $37,516.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00269244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.01324436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077 . Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

