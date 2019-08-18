Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.
NYSE KRG opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,934,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 392,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
