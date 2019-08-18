Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

K opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -116.35. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 74,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$498,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 736,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,933,143. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.79, for a total transaction of C$135,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,239.53. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,191 shares of company stock valued at $645,488.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

