Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

“Our estimated market value of the firm is $1.75B, which includes the asset value for tagraxofusp and 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate. The probability of success is 66% for tagraxofusp in indications beyond BPDCN and 45% for SL-701. Assuming roughly 50.1M shares outstanding at the end of 2Q20, this leads to a 12-month price target of approximately $35 per share.”,” Wedbush’s analyst wrote.

KNSA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

