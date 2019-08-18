Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 115,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.