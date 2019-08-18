Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 115,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

