Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.38. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.