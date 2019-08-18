Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million.

KIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,529. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

