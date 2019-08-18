Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,137 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,965,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.28. 10,546,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,338. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $31.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

