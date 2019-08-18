Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,185 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

