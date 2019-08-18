Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 259,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,120.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,935 shares of company stock worth $1,734,059. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.