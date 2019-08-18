Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3,925.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,496. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

