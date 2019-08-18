Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 80,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

