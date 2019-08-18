Keybank National Association OH Buys 19,650 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 744,085 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 586.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 325,172 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

