Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.37.

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 406,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $255.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

