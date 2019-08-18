Keybank National Association OH Acquires 11,871 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 51.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

