Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,445. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

