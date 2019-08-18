Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.73 ($10.23).

Several research firms recently issued reports on JE. Citigroup lowered shares of Just Eat to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of JE traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 774.60 ($10.12). 1,796,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

