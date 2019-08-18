Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLTL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $109.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58.

