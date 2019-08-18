Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,080 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $38,754,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9,011.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 405,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,816,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,610 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,977. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

