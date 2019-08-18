JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $371,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.3% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $698,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,425,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

