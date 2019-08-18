JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEO. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.16 ($22.28).

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO opened at €8.49 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leoni has a one year low of €9.09 ($10.57) and a one year high of €43.70 ($50.81). The firm has a market cap of $277.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.