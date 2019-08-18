Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 776 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 40.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after buying an additional 346,263 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.91. 1,371,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

