Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 694 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $736,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 840,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,957. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

