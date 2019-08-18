Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 528 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.92. 2,508,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,334. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

