Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,294 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $166.25. 2,126,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,854. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

