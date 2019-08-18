Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. 922,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

