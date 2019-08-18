Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.37 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 299,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. 1,797,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,418. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

