Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 103 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.02. 1,339,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

