Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $290.58. 3,906,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

