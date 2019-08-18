Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $47,771.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $47,771.00 and $476.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

