John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 316,055 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,055 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 211,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,431.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,835,812 shares of company stock valued at $39,832,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of Conduent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 4,626,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

