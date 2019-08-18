John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $5,911,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

