JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,912 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.58. 304,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

