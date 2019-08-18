JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,586 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after buying an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $363,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,810,000 after buying an additional 3,299,786 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

