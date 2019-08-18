JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $116.62. 865,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

