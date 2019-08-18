JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 2,547 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 270,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,622. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

